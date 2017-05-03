MAY, 2017. Issue XVII
 
ARTS

Farewell to Utopia. An exhibit review by BLANCA SERRANO

Described by its organizers as “the most comprehensive and significant...

May 3, 2017
YOUNG CUBAN CINEMA OUT OF THE SHADOWS. By María Nela Lebeque Hay

It is impossible to talk about the last fifteen years of Cuban cinema without...

May 3, 2017
OFF THE PRESS

KAREN DUBINSKY reviews "From Cuba with Love"

Some years ago, as I was getting my bearings on Cuba as a place to research,...

May 3, 2017
CUBAN BOXERS, FOREIGN GAZE. By Julie Schwietert Collazo

Still, Cuba will for a long time continue to be a backdrop for the pictures...

May 3, 2017
At the Movies

Fast and Furious 8: Hollywood’s Love Letter to Havana. By RICHARD E. FEINBERG

As a burning tropical sun rises over Havana Bay, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez)...

May 3, 2017
Dispatches

From Viñales to Varadero. By LARRY CATÁ BACKER

The week kicked off in Viñales—an outing organized for my eleven graduate...

May 3, 2017
Features

When Women Leave, Who Cares for the Elderly? By ELAINE ACOSTA

Cuba’s population is ageing rapidly, a trend directly linked to the demographic...

May 3, 2017
Food

A NEW COLUMN ON FOOD COMING SOON!

Anthropologists Hanna Garth and Marisa Wilson invite you to explore the social...

May 3, 2017
Planet Red

The North Korean Missile Crisis. By ALAN WEST-DURÁN

 “Even an egg, when charged with ideology, can break a rock.” Kim...

May 3, 2017
Religion

On Being a Lukumi Patient. By OBA ERNESTO PICHARDO

In her article “Regla de Ocha in the Hospital,” anthropologist Eugenia...

May 3, 2017
Arturo Cuenca. Science and Ideology (1991)

Farewells to Utopia in Cuban Art
